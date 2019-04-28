STURTEVANT - Robert L. Martin, 88, passed away at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Rogers officiating. Please see Wednesday's paper for the complete obituary as well as our website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
