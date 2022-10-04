July 21, 1943 – Sept. 29, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Robert L. Lehan, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 29, 2022.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the memorial service starting at 5:00 p.m. Father Ricardo Martin will be officiating. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Bob.
