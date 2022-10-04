 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert L. Lehan

Robert L. Lehan

July 21, 1943 – Sept. 29, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Robert L. Lehan, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 29, 2022.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the memorial service starting at 5:00 p.m. Father Ricardo Martin will be officiating. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Bob.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

