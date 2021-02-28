 Skip to main content
Robert L. Hicks Jr.
Robert L. Hicks Jr.

Robert L. Hicks Jr.

RACINE - Robert L. Hicks Jr., 65, completed his earthly pilgrimage on Friday, February 19, 2021, the day following his 65th birthday. His Homegoing Service will be private on Saturday, March 6th; However, it will be lived streamed starting at 3:15 p.m. at the line below. There will be a public visitation on Friday. March 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

