RACINE - Robert L. Hicks Jr., 65, completed his earthly pilgrimage on Friday, February 19, 2021, the day following his 65th birthday. His Homegoing Service will be private on Saturday, March 6th; However, it will be lived streamed starting at 3:15 p.m. at the line below. There will be a public visitation on Friday. March 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.