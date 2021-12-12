Robert L. Dorn

Bob was born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1939, growing up there to then serve as an airmen First-Class in the U.S. Air Force, with duties in Oklahoma, Morocco, and Greenland. After leaving active duty, Bob met, then married the former Dianne Asenbauer on February 23, 1963. They moved their family to what later became known as The Dorn Paradise. From 1972, a true family home along Lake Michigan in Racine, WI, where they grew friends, catholic spirituality, and watching their children grow. Over Bob’s 58 years of marriage, his love of family was ever present. From setting up his family to have full summer long vacations at the campgrounds up north, to wrenching on cars with his son and meticulous care to his lawn. It was his love of family that had him work during the week and make weekend round trips up north to camp, boat, and fish. Upon retirement from ABF Freight, he continued his passion for the road in an RV and camping. Over his lifetime, he befriended many dogs, with his most recent being his beloved Cookie.