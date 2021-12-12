Robert L. Dorn

April 20, 1939—Dec. 7, 2021
RACINE – Robert “Bob” L. Dorn, 82, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife, children and their spouses.
Bob was born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1939, growing up there to then serve as an airmen First-Class in the U.S. Air Force, with duties in Oklahoma, Morocco, and Greenland. After leaving active duty, Bob met, then married the former Dianne Asenbauer on February 23, 1963. They moved their family to what later became known as The Dorn Paradise. From 1972, a true family home along Lake Michigan in Racine, WI, where they grew friends, catholic spirituality, and watching their children grow. Over Bob’s 58 years of marriage, his love of family was ever present. From setting up his family to have full summer long vacations at the campgrounds up north, to wrenching on cars with his son and meticulous care to his lawn. It was his love of family that had him work during the week and make weekend round trips up north to camp, boat, and fish. Upon retirement from ABF Freight, he continued his passion for the road in an RV and camping. Over his lifetime, he befriended many dogs, with his most recent being his beloved Cookie.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Dorn; children: John (Sherrie) Dorn, TenaMarie (Michael) Dadian, Theresa Cortez and Tracy (Oscar) Monzon; grandchildren: Talene, Mason (Taylor), Mia, Zeke Dadian; Anjel, Stephanie Diaz(Luis), Nicolas Cortez; Isabella and Brianna Monzon; great-grandchildren: Anica, Luis, Jr., Santiago and Evelyn; his sister, Carol Sedlmeier; and brother, Mike Dorn. Bob is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Dorn and brother-in-laws, Al Sedlmeier and Robert Wolfgram.
A memorial Mass for Bob will be held at St. Mary by the Lake Parish, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. followed by Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name may be directed to Wisconsin Humane Society (8900 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177).
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the entire staff from the 5th floor of Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care of Bob.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000