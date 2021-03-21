Robert L. DeHahn

June 26, 1936 – February 10, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FL — Robert “Bob” DeHahn, 84, passed away peacefully at Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacksonville, FL on February 10, 2021.
Bob was born in Racine, WI on June 26, 1936 to the late Robert and Julia (nee: Czosnek) DeHahn, and was the oldest of eight children. He married the former Barbara Brehm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on July 2, 1960 and had two children, Vivian and Michael. He lived in Racine until he retired from American Motors/Chrysler in 1988 and relocated to Florida. Bob was active in the United Auto Workers 72, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. He was known for his lawn and gardening skills, his teasing and funny comebacks, and his “say it like it is” attitude, whether you wanted to hear it or not. If he gave you a nickname or teased you, know that you were loved.
Survivors include his children: Vivian DeHahn, and her children Allison and Sam Fischer, Michael (Cheryl) DeHahn, and children Erica DeHahn (Brandon Domoracki) and her daughter, BrookeLynne Domoracki, the late Brandon Orosz, and long time friend Ted Stark. He is also survived by his sisters: Carol (Don) Larsen, Patricia (Richard) Groothius, Mary (David) Desotell, and sister in law Janice DeHahn; and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Raymond (Diane), Richard, and Jerry DeHahn, and sister Barbara (Phillip) Strazzinski.
During retirement, Bob was active in the English Cocker Club and loved raising and showing his dogs. He is preceded in death by his pack of English cockers, Stoney, Ritchie, Sparky, Winston, Ernie, and Pippin.
A Christian Memorial Mass will be held in Racine and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the ASPCA where 80% of donations go to the animals, or to a local no-kill animal shelter of your choosing.
