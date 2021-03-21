Robert L. DeHahn

Bob was born in Racine, WI on June 26, 1936 to the late Robert and Julia (nee: Czosnek) DeHahn, and was the oldest of eight children. He married the former Barbara Brehm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on July 2, 1960 and had two children, Vivian and Michael. He lived in Racine until he retired from American Motors/Chrysler in 1988 and relocated to Florida. Bob was active in the United Auto Workers 72, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. He was known for his lawn and gardening skills, his teasing and funny comebacks, and his “say it like it is” attitude, whether you wanted to hear it or not. If he gave you a nickname or teased you, know that you were loved.