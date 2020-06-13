Robert L. Blodgett

Bob was born in Racine on October 10, 1935 to the late Howard and Helen (nee: Rusczcyk) Blodgett. He was a 1954 graduate of Washington Park High School. On October 20, 1956 in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Helyn (nee: Erhardt).

Bob was employed as a superintendent at Ametek. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Bob was an automobile enthusiast, enjoyed square dancing for many years, loved his home away from home at their long time camping trailer in Door County, was a self-taught home improvement expert – sharing his talents with others while helping family & friends with projects, and (in recent times) solved many word search puzzles. He enjoyed going down to Tom’s shop, having coffee and visiting with the guys, and helping out wherever he was needed. Above all, Bob was all about family…they were his everything.