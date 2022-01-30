Robert John Vaculik

June 9, 1950 - Jan. 21, 2022

RACINE - Robert J. Vaculik, age 71, passed away Friday January 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Racine on June 9, 1950, son of the late Jerome and Mary (nee: Sladky) Vaculik.

Bob was a graduate of J.I. Case High School. He was employed for many years at Frudenwald Auto. He was a long-time member and usher at St. Rita Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed farming and was very fond of his many pets.

He will be sadly missed by his siblings: Mary Ann Pipoly, Jerry (Anita) Vaculik, Rosemarie (Glen) Markham, Patricia (George) Kralicek; his special friend Connie Konrad; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by his brother James, who passed away while in the Army serving in Korea, his brother Joseph and his brother-in-law, Elmer Pipoly.

A private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bob's life was held at St. Rita Catholic Church and interment at Holy Family Cemetery.

