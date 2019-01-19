Try 1 month for 99¢

June 15, 1930—January 15, 2019

WATERFORD—Robert J. Faas, 88, passed away at Waterford Senior Living on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1930, son of the late William and Minnie (Née: Pausch) Faas.

Robert was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Virginia Feldman, on October 2, 1954. Virginia preceded him in death on July 25, 2012.

Robert was raised on the Faas family farm in Plymouth. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Robert then went on to start his own business, Great Lakes International, over 45 years ago. He loved sharing his knowledge and experiences in the water treatment industry with his family. Robert was very happy to see his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren grow the business and carry on his beloved company in Yorkville, Wisconsin. Robert was an avid reader and loved spending time boating on the Fox River and Tichigan Lake.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Diana (Martin) Egan; grandchildren, Breanna (George) Smith, Ryan Sowa, Matthew (Jenny) Egan, Marianne (Caleb) Dickson, Molly Egan; great-grandchildren, Alice Egan, Nora Egan, George Brown, Arrow Dickson, Kilian Dickson; sisters-in-law, Malinda (Jessie) Versch, Lois Faas; other relatives and dear friends, too numerous to mention.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Faas, Donald Faas, and Eugene Faas.

Robert’s services will be private in accordance with his family’s wishes.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Waterford Senior Living as well as the staff of Allay Hospice for the love and care given to Robert and the family during this difficult time.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert John Faas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments