June 15, 1930—January 15, 2019
WATERFORD—Robert J. Faas, 88, passed away at Waterford Senior Living on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1930, son of the late William and Minnie (Née: Pausch) Faas.
Robert was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Virginia Feldman, on October 2, 1954. Virginia preceded him in death on July 25, 2012.
Robert was raised on the Faas family farm in Plymouth. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Robert then went on to start his own business, Great Lakes International, over 45 years ago. He loved sharing his knowledge and experiences in the water treatment industry with his family. Robert was very happy to see his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren grow the business and carry on his beloved company in Yorkville, Wisconsin. Robert was an avid reader and loved spending time boating on the Fox River and Tichigan Lake.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Diana (Martin) Egan; grandchildren, Breanna (George) Smith, Ryan Sowa, Matthew (Jenny) Egan, Marianne (Caleb) Dickson, Molly Egan; great-grandchildren, Alice Egan, Nora Egan, George Brown, Arrow Dickson, Kilian Dickson; sisters-in-law, Malinda (Jessie) Versch, Lois Faas; other relatives and dear friends, too numerous to mention.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Faas, Donald Faas, and Eugene Faas.
Robert’s services will be private in accordance with his family’s wishes.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Waterford Senior Living as well as the staff of Allay Hospice for the love and care given to Robert and the family during this difficult time.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.