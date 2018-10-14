June 22, 1964—October 5, 2018
NAPLES, FL—The loss of Robert John Carman was felt by many after a brief, but valiant, fight with cancer. He passed at his home in Naples, FL on October 5, 2018.
Robert was born June 22, 1964 in Milan, TN to the late Herbert and Donna (Hudoba) Carman. He was raised in Racine, WI and in turn joined the US Navy in 1984. Robert served his country for 26 years in the submarine force. He retired from the United States Navy as a decorated Senior Chief in 2010 in Charleston, SC. It was in 2012 that he met and married his soulmate, Colleen Carman, who survives him. Robert was an avid golfer and also truly enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He will be fondly remembered with a cigar in his hand.
Robert, also, leaves behind his daughter, Rhonda; grandson, Liam; brothers; Greg, Jeff(Joan), Mike; sister, Lynn and her significant other, Dave; brothers in law, Trevor Snelgrove, Scott Snelgrove & fiancée Debbie; mother in law, Dianne Snelgrove. In addition, he is survived by nephews, cousins, aunts, his naval family and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 135 2296 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112 starting at 2pm on October 21, 2018. The military salute will begin promptly at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Legion Post 135, 2296 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34112, would be so much appreciated.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.