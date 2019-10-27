Robert Jesse (Larsen) Itzenhuiser, "Itzy"

RACINE — Robert Jesse (Larsen) Itzenhuiser, 76, passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, with his family by his side.
In addition to his wife Karen of 56 years, he is survived by his children, Laurie (Gary) Kis of Racine, Jody (Stan) Kropidlowski of Green Bay, Michael Itzenhuiser and Jason Itzenhuiser, both of Racine.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, November 4th for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and funeral Mass will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m, with a brief visitation at 11 a.m. before the start of the service. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
