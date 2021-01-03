RACINE – Robert Jenkins, Jr., 62, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID19, the funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required. A private service will take place for the immediate family. However, all are invited to watch via livestream at 12:00 p.m. by using this link https://youtu.be/T-wVQidDK-Q. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full Obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
