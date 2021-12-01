March 3, 1991—November 25, 2021

RACINE—Robert James Zemke II passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born in Racine on March 3, 1991, son of Robert and Elizabeth (nee Radke) Zemke. Rob was a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran HS, Kenosha, “Class of 2009”, furthering his education with an Associate Degree in IT from MATC. He was employed by CH Coakley. He also owned and operated ZMK Tech Solutions. Rob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Rob also served as a board member of the Caledonia Sno-Lords Snowmobile Club. He was a huge Bucks fan, video gamer, and an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, and ATVing.

Rob will be sadly missed by his parents, Bob and Lisa; sister, Katelynn (Brad) Lauer; nieces: Brooklynn and Blaire; grandparents, Earl (Donna) Zemke and Patricia Radke; special cousin, considered as a brother, Will Weiss; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Roy Radke, aunt Anne Cooper and uncle Jeff Zemke.

Funeral Services celebrating Rob’s life will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, 12:00 PM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Rd., Caledonia, with Rev. David Wierschke officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, December 3, 2021, at the funeral home from 4:00 until 7:00 PM and on Saturday at the church, 11:00 AM until time of service. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia have been suggested by the family.

