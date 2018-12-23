January 14, 1967—December 19th, 2018
MILWAUKEE—Robert James Hrycay, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018, in Milwaukee due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis.
Robb was born January 14, 1967 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Donald and Barbara (nee Gamache) Hrycay. Robb attended schools in Beaumont, Texas as well as St. Sebastian’s in Sturtevant and Racine Public Schools. He graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1985.
Robb received a degree from U. W. Parkside in 1990 with a major in International Studies. His love for theater and his organizational skills led him to his minor in dramatic arts as well as internships with the Arkansas Reparatory Theater and to the Julliard School in New York City, an experience he treasured greatly. Upon returning to the area, Robb became involved with local theater groups and made many lifelong friends. He was Board Secretary for Over Our Head Players in Racine, Wisconsin from 1998 to 2008 and was named Volunteer of the Year for 2003. He had also been a company member of Upstart Theatre and was a founding member of Aurelia and Remnant Theatre Companies. Robb was able to combine his theater and business experience in his job with Mainstage Theatrical Supply in Milwaukee.
Robb is survived by his mother, Barbara, his sister Susan (Robin) Braun, brothers Steven (Jill) Hrycay and David (Brenda) Hrycay and life partner Greg Mitchell, as well as nephews Sullivan, Spencer and Sawyer Hrycay, niece Rianna and nephew Vaughn Hrycay, and other friends all of whom will miss him greatly. (except for Sue’s cat, Misty)
Robb was a kind and giving soul and the family would like others to know that he lives on through the gift of organ donation.
The family would like to thank Robb’s coworkers for their assistance to Robb and to the person who also gave aid to Robb. God Bless you. Also thank you to the ED, MRICU and Organ Donation Team at Aurora St. Luke’s
Memorials are suggested to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation or United Performing Arts Fund of Milwaukee.
Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home at 7:00 P.M.
Molthen Bell
414-762-0154
