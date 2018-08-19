Subscribe for 17¢ / day
June 13, 1949 - August 12, 2018

RACINE - Robert James Ahles, 69, passed away at home with his family at his side on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

A lifelong resident, he was born in Racine on June 13, 1949. Bob attended Park High School, and then went to work as a machinist at Wiscon Products for 43 years until retiring in 2016.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Jolene (nee: Haddeman) Ahles; son Rusty (Sarah) Ahles; daughter Candi (Joe Carrion) Rodriguez; step-sons Charles (Sara) Fischer, Cory Fischer; step-daughters Amanda (Adam Goltz) Duncan, Scarlet Sanders, Bruce Gonzalez (Patti). He is further survived by his loving grandkids Alysse (Leroy) Hargrove, Alex Rodriguez; step-grandkids Aryanna, Athena, Emelia, Maggie, Stanley; great-granddaughter Jazlene, Le'Ana, and Leroy Hargrove Jr.; his brothers Jim (Mary) Ahles, Tim (Renee) Ahles, Tom (Kathy) Anderson, John (Ruth) Ahles, Jeff (Jan) Ahles,; sister Judy (Paul) Symoens, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Barbara (nee: Pritchette) Ahles; his first wife Patricia (Stevepack) Ahles; great-grandson Kingston Rodriguez; and brother Mike Anderson. A special thank you to Dr. Choi and his staff as well as Ascension Hospice (Julie and Kara).

Memorial services for Bob will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Due to Bob's love for the Bears/Cubs, the family is requesting all family and friends wear their favorite sports apparel. Visitation will begin at 2pm, followed by the memorial service at 3:30pm. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

