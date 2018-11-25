Try 3 months for $3

June 26, 1958—November 22, 2018

RACINE—Robert James Ziegenhagen, 60, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born in Racine on June 26, 1958, the son of the late Edward and Yvonne (nee: Meister) Ziegenhagen. Robert was a 1976 graduate of Case High School. He loved to socialize, and enjoyed walking for exercise.

Surviving are his brother, Bruce (Barbara) Ziegenhagen of Racine; sisters, Gerry (John) Alvarez of Hollywood, FL and Murlyn Rutkowski of Necedah. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Armin Ziegenhagen.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, private services will be held.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert J. Ziegenhagen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments