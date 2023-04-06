July 9, 1940 – April 1, 2023

RACINE—Robert J. Wortock is survived by his wife, Gwen, and children: daughter, Holly; son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Meagan; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, William; brother-in-law, Calvin; extended family and friends.

Per Bob’s wishes, he was interred in the Bohemian National Cemetery on April 4 following a private ceremony.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. A brief service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. John Canter officiating. Light refreshments will follow with an opportunity to remember, share, and celebrate Robert’s life.

Robert believed in “paying it forward” and committing oneself to others. In lieu of flowers, please commit yourself to an act of kindness in his name.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: