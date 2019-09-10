Robert J. Volk "Rob"

February 6, 1969 – September 1, 2019
RACINE – Robert John “Rob” Volk, age 50, passed away at Froedtert Hospital late Sunday evening, September 1, 2019 following a tragic automobile accident on August 9, 2019 in Whitewater on Highway 12.
Rob was born in Racine on February 6, 1969 to John and Nancy (nee: Schenkenberg) Volk. He was a 1987 graduate of Washington Park High School. On January 8, 1993, Rob married his high school sweetheart, Tabathia Ann Stendahl.
Rob was a longtime service technician for Customer Engineering Services. He was returning to Racine from a service call when he was involved the car accident. Among Rob’s interests, he was a lifetime automobile enthusiast – who enjoyed attending and watching sprint car races and a variety of other auto sports. He proudly collected Matchbox cars & pint glasses. Above all, Rob was all about his family and did everything he could for them. He always looked forward to organizing / attending family gatherings & reunions especially alongside a warm bonfire.
Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Tabathia Volk; sons, Matthew Robert (Kenzie) Volk and Jack Ryan (Katherine) Volk; adored grandson, Aaron Gauge Volk; dad & mom, John & Nancy (nee: Schenkenberg) Volk; brother, Jeffrey (Catherine) Volk; grandmother, Mary Louise Schenkenberg; sisters-in-law, Denise (Tim) Shumway, Tammy (Greg) Mastos and Edith (Chris) Knight; aunts & uncles, Bob (Leitha) Schenkenberg, Joyce Schenkenberg, Donna (Don Tucker) Volk, Faye (Jim Tuszka) Volk-Tuszka, Jim (Julie) Volk and Jan Volk; many special cousins, other relatives and friends.
Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyrus & Marie Schenkenberg and John & Alice Volk; uncles, Paul Schenkenberg and Gene Volk; aunt, Nancy Volk; great-uncle & aunt, Ed & Pat Raymond; dear cousins, Scott Schenkenberg and Lisa Coffey; and by Tabathia’s parents, Raymond & Karen Stendahl.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Private entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the amazing staff of Froedtert Hospital, Walworth County Police & Rescue, Flight for Life and faithful innocent bystander, Karen Kohls, for doing everything in their powers to save Rob’s life. Also, thanks to our family & friends for the visits, prayers and many acts of kindness given during the past few weeks. It gave Rob and our family great comfort & strength during this most difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.