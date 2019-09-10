{{featured_button_text}}
Robert J. Volk "Rob"

February 6, 1969 – September 1, 2019

RACINE – Robert John “Rob” Volk, age 50, passed away at Froedtert Hospital late Sunday evening, September 1, 2019 following a tragic automobile accident on August 9, 2019 in Whitewater on Highway 12.

Rob was born in Racine on February 6, 1969 to John and Nancy (nee: Schenkenberg) Volk. He was a 1987 graduate of Washington Park High School. On January 8, 1993, Rob married his high school sweetheart, Tabathia Ann Stendahl.

Rob was a longtime service technician for Customer Engineering Services. He was returning to Racine from a service call when he was involved the car accident. Among Rob’s interests, he was a lifetime automobile enthusiast – who enjoyed attending and watching sprint car races and a variety of other auto sports. He proudly collected Matchbox cars & pint glasses. Above all, Rob was all about his family and did everything he could for them. He always looked forward to organizing / attending family gatherings & reunions especially alongside a warm bonfire.

Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Tabathia Volk; sons, Matthew Robert (Kenzie) Volk and Jack Ryan (Katherine) Volk; adored grandson, Aaron Gauge Volk; dad & mom, John & Nancy (nee: Schenkenberg) Volk; brother, Jeffrey (Catherine) Volk; grandmother, Mary Louise Schenkenberg; sisters-in-law, Denise (Tim) Shumway, Tammy (Greg) Mastos and Edith (Chris) Knight; aunts & uncles, Bob (Leitha) Schenkenberg, Joyce Schenkenberg, Donna (Don Tucker) Volk, Faye (Jim Tuszka) Volk-Tuszka, Jim (Julie) Volk and Jan Volk; many special cousins, other relatives and friends.

Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyrus & Marie Schenkenberg and John & Alice Volk; uncles, Paul Schenkenberg and Gene Volk; aunt, Nancy Volk; great-uncle & aunt, Ed & Pat Raymond; dear cousins, Scott Schenkenberg and Lisa Coffey; and by Tabathia’s parents, Raymond & Karen Stendahl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Private entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the amazing staff of Froedtert Hospital, Walworth County Police & Rescue, Flight for Life and faithful innocent bystander, Karen Kohls, for doing everything in their powers to save Rob’s life. Also, thanks to our family & friends for the visits, prayers and many acts of kindness given during the past few weeks. It gave Rob and our family great comfort & strength during this most difficult time.

