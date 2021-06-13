SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Robert J. Summers, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on June 7, 2021. Bob was born in Kokomo, IN and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by his son, John Summers of Delray Beach, FL; and daughter, Julie (John) Walker of Oklahoma City, OK; and four granddaughters who he adored, Lauren and Liesel Summers, Kate and Annie Walker. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; father, George; and mother, Marjorie.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army in the 1st Calvary Division while stationed in West Germany and then completed his B.S. and M.A. in Education at Ball State University. Bob and Sue got married in graduate school and he taught high school in Indiana before transitioning to a career in Human Resources where he was an executive with such firms as General Motors, SC Johnson and United Dominion. His business travels took him to Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific often and he enjoyed the many cultures and friendships that he created during those years. He was active in the Ball State and Sigma Chi alumni chapters and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced for his interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.