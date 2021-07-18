BURLINGTON—Robert J. Straus, 82, of Burlington, passed away from complications related to acute leukemia on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Church or Catholic Central High School. A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Daniel’s Family Funeral Home in Burlington and burial will take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:00PM at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Burlington.