March 18, 1938—January 10, 2021

Robert J. Straus, 82, of Burlington, passed away from complications related to acute leukemia on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center.

Born March 18, 1938, in Sun Prairie, WI, he was the son of Claude and Bertha Straus. His family later moved to the Burlington area where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School. He joined the army reserves after graduation. On September 27, 1958, he married Barbara Klocker. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish all of his adult life, sang in the church choir, and served on the cemetery board.

Bob was a foreman at Nestle’s and most recently had his own home inspection business before retiring. Bob enjoyed working with kids and teaching them new skills. He coached the Whiz Kids Little League team for seven years and was also a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, reading, and jigsaw puzzles. Bob could design, fix, invent, build, problem-solve, and explain anything. “It’s a Straus thing”.