March 18, 1938—January 10, 2021
Robert J. Straus, 82, of Burlington, passed away from complications related to acute leukemia on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center.
Born March 18, 1938, in Sun Prairie, WI, he was the son of Claude and Bertha Straus. His family later moved to the Burlington area where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School. He joined the army reserves after graduation. On September 27, 1958, he married Barbara Klocker. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish all of his adult life, sang in the church choir, and served on the cemetery board.
Bob was a foreman at Nestle’s and most recently had his own home inspection business before retiring. Bob enjoyed working with kids and teaching them new skills. He coached the Whiz Kids Little League team for seven years and was also a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, reading, and jigsaw puzzles. Bob could design, fix, invent, build, problem-solve, and explain anything. “It’s a Straus thing”.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Debbi (Kelly) Warren, Tom (Leslie) Straus, Maribeth (Michael) Garcia, Jeff Straus, Kristine (Andrew) Sterkowitz; grandchildren, Anne Rapp (Jamison Burish), Laura (Travis) Pernsteiner, Hannah and Abigail Sterkowitz, Micah and Naia Velez-Straus; siblings, Charles (Sandy) Straus and Mary (James) Schneider. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob’s family would like to thank Dr. Paul Webber at Aurora Burlington Clinic, and Dr. Laura Michaelis and Dr. David Gazeley at Froedtert Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Church or Catholic Central High School.
A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, July 21st with a mass at St. Mary’s. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20th at the Daniel’s Family Funeral Home in Burlington.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
262-763-3434
