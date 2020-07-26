× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. Sirrell, Sr. “Santa Bob”, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his family home, after battling complications of NASH (liver disease).

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at the Kenosha Moose Lodge # 286, 3003 30th Ave, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For those wishing to remember Bob in a special way, may direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sirrell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.