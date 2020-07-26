Robert J. Sirrell, Sr. “Santa Bob”, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his family home, after battling complications of NASH (liver disease).
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at the Kenosha Moose Lodge # 286, 3003 30th Ave, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For those wishing to remember Bob in a special way, may direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
