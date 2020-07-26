Robert J. Sirrell, Sr.
Robert J. Sirrell, Sr.

Robert J. Sirrell, Sr.

Robert J. Sirrell, Sr. “Santa Bob”, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his family home, after battling complications of NASH (liver disease).

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at the Kenosha Moose Lodge # 286, 3003 30th Ave, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For those wishing to remember Bob in a special way, may direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

