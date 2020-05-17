Robert J. Sirrell, Sr. (Santa Bob)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 9, 1946 – May 11, 2020

Peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his family home, after battling complications of NASH (liver disease).

Bob was born on December 9, 1946 in Exeter, NH to the late Bernard and Evelyn (Michaels) Sirrell. He attended schools in Kenosha, WI.

On June 25, 1966 at St. James Catholic Church, he married Karen Tritt. From that union they had a son, Robert, Jr. Within a couple of years they started the process of getting guardianship of Bob’s half-brother Edward, who came to live with them at the age of eight.

After finishing school in 1966, Bob went to work at J.I. Case Co., retiring after 38 years. A short retirement of three months, he went to work at F.K. Foundries in North Chicago. There he worked for 13 years and retired for the second time in August of 2017. Bob was a proud and active member of the Case 20-Year Club.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Karen of Pleasant Prairie; son, Robert, Jr. (Tina) of Pleasant Prairie; half-brother, Edward (Tami) of Berlin, WI; grandchildren, Justin, Tiffany, Ashley, Trever and Tanner, and four great grandchildren. Due to blended and extended families, he is further survived by siblings in many states and the Bahamas, along with many nieces and nephews.