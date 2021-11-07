May 22, 1930 – October 29, 2021
RACINE — Robert J. Shebeneck, age 91, was called to his Lord in Heaven on October 29, 2021.
Bob was born in Racine on May 22, 1930, to the late John and Helen (nee: Robetcky) Shebeneck. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1948, the first graduating class of RLHS. Bob was proudly serving our country with the US Army when he married his high school sweetheart, Eileen Krueger, on February 9, 1952. After the service, Bob worked as a taxi driver, Western Publishing, Harmony Dairy and, finally, the US Postal Service, from where he retired in 1992.
Bob was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Bob enjoyed bowling, golf, sheepshead and traveling. Above all, he will be remembered as a compassionate caregiver to his parents, siblings, wife and whoever else was in need of help.
Survived by his wife, Eileen; children: Cheryl (Mark) Oravetz, Paul (Jane) Shebeneck, both of Racine; and Nancy (husband, David Hennig) Shebeneck of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren: Adam Hennig, Samantha (Oravetz) Kumorkiewicz, Molly Shebeneck, Aaron (Samantha) Oravetz and Kaysie Shebeneck; great-grandchildren, Cayla Kumorkiewicz and Logan Oravetz; sisters: Aileen (Carl) Madsen and Diane Kaplan, as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers, James and John (Joan) Shebeneck; and brother-in-law, Thomas Kaplan.
Services celebrating Bob's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. You may witness the service via livestream by clicking on the link located in Bob's obituary on the funeral home website. To keep all of our family and friends safe during this continued pandemic, we have no other choice but to require masks while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church – Racine or to Racine Lutheran High School would be appreciated.
