Robert J. Shebeneck/Eileen R. Shebeneck

1930—2021

RACINE—Robert J. Shebeneck, age 91, was called to his Lord in Heaven on October 29, 2021. After nearly 70 years of marriage, his beloved wife, Eileen (nee Krueger) Shebeneck, age 90, died of a broken heart and joined him in Eternal Life on November 8, 2021.

Bob was born in Racine on May 22, 1930 to the late John and Helen (nee Robetcky) Shebeneck. Eileen was born in Kenosha on December 12, 1930 to the late Alice Krueger. Bob and Eileen graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1948, the first graduating class of RLHS. Bob proudly served our country with the US Army. The high school sweethearts were married on February 9, 1952. After the service, Bob worked as a taxi driver, Western Publishing, Harmony Dairy and, finally, the US Postal Service, from where he retired in 1992. As an accomplished legal secretary, Eileen worked for Attorney David M. Monson, retiring in 1989.

Bob and Eileen were longtime members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Bob enjoyed bowling, golf, sheepshead and traveling. Above all, he will be remembered as a compassionate caregiver to his parents, siblings, wife and whoever else was in need of help. Eileen’s three favorite passions were God, family and reading.

Surviving are their children: Cheryl (Mark) Oravetz, Paul (Jane) Shebeneck, both of Racine, and Nancy (husband, David Hennig) Shebeneck of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren: Adam Hennig, Samantha (Oravetz) Kumorkiewicz, Molly Shebeneck, Aaron (Samantha) Oravetz and Kaysie Shebeneck; great-grandchildren: Cayla Kumorkiewicz and Logan Oravetz; Bob’s sisters: Aileen (Carl) Madsen and Diane Kaplan; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to their parents, Bob and Eileen were preceded in death by Bob’s brothers, James and John (Joan) Shebeneck; and brother-in-law, Thomas Kaplan.

Combined services celebrating Bob and Eileen will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00–2:00 p.m. You may witness the service via livestream by clicking on the link located in Bob and Eileen’s obituary on the funeral home website.

To keep all of our family and friends safe during this continued pandemic, we have no other choice but to request masks be worn while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church–Racine or to Racine Lutheran High School would be appreciated.

