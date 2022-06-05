Robert J. Schultz

March 20, 1936 – May 22, 2022

RACINE – Robert John Schultz, age 86, passed away of a broken-heart on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after losing his beautiful wife of 64 years, Evelyn, who passed away just 12 days earlier on May 10, 2022.

Robert was born in West Allis, WI on March 20, 1936, to the late Fred and Ester (nee: Scholtz) Schultz. He was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School and faithfully served our country with the United States Army National Guard. On September 20, 1958, he was united in marriage with Evelyn A. (nee: Teske). They have lived at their Crestview home in Caledonia since 1963.

With a tireless work ethic, Bob was employed by Marquette Cement and WE Energies - Oak Creek Power Plant, from where he retired. Bob and Evelyn were longtime members of St. Rita Catholic Church until St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church opened in Crestview, where they have been proud members ever since. They were also active members of the Moose Lodge where they enjoyed playing dartball and horseshoes, and promoters, advocates and Wisconsin State Representatives of CPOF (Correctional Peace Officers Foundation) - traveling nationwide to attend services of remembrance... in honor of their daughter, Constance "Connie", who was a correctional officer - passing away unexpectedly at age the young age of 35. Bob enjoyed socializing with the Crestview Men's Club and was an all-around sports fan, especially for the Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badgers.

Surviving are his sons: Patrick Schultz and Michael (Connie) Schultz; grandchildren: Ryan and Sam Schultz, Amy (Dan) Gustin, Kristen Schultz and Erin (Matt) Hermes; great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Landon, Leslie, Harper, Zoey, Faith, Elijah, Janessa, Kyrstin and Kiera; sister, Nancy (Don) Berghoefer; brother-in-law, Thomas Teske; sister-in-law, Joyce Teske; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Constance "Connie" Schultz; daughter-in-law, Lois (nee: Frederick) Schultz; infant great-grandson, Matthew Hermes II; sister, Elaine (George) Zivkovich; brother, Bud (Virginia) Schultz; sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Teske LaChance and Annette Teske; brothers-in-law: Bob Teske, Eldor "Bud" (Merle) Teske and Don Teske; and by Evelyn's parents, Orville and Charlotte (nee: Behne) Teske.

Services celebrating Bob's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Wales, WI on Wednesday. In memory of Bob, memorials to the "Correctional Peace Officers Foundation" have been suggested.

