Robert J. "Robbie" Schneider

October 13, 1965—November 5, 2018

RACINE—Robert J. “Robbie” Schneider, 53, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 5, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Racine on October 13, 1965, the son of Robert and Kaye (nee; Bertelsen) Schneider.

Robbie served his country with the U.S. Army for over twenty years, four years active duty and over sixteen years with the reserves. On September 9, 1989, he married the love of his life, Nora Lee Fisher. Robbie had been employed with Insinkerator for over thirty years. He was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church, Racine instinctive Bowman, and the Racine Camera Club. He was a longtime Boy Scout Leader; and was very active in the scouts Order of the Arrow.

He was a mentor to many.

Surviving are his wife, Nora; their children Katie (Brian) Schneider and Tyler (Aoife) Schneider; step grandson, Tommy Coolidge; parents Robert and Kaye Schneider, all of Racine; and sister Becky (Jennifer) Schneider, of Menomonee Falls. He is further survived by his four sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, childhood friends; Gregg and Erick, and many other dear friends. He was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Kristy Lynn; Grandparents, Hike and Evie Bertelsen and John and Hannah Schneider.

Robbie’s family would like to thank Dr. Brittig and Dr. Engel and Hospice nurses Liz and Tracy for their passionate care.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home, on Sunday, November 11th, at 2:00 p.m., with his longtime friend, Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating.

Visitation will be from 12 O’clock noon until the time of the service. Military honors will follow.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

