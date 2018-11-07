Robert J. Orlovsky

November 25, 1937—November 2, 2018
RACINE—With his family by his side, Robert James “Bob” Orlovsky, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 2, 2018.
He was born in Racine, November 25, 1937, son of the late Frank and Mary (nee: Konicek) Orlovsky.
Bob graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1956”. On September 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marilyn P. DeRose. They raised two daughters Lyn and Debra and had shared forty-eight beautiful years together before Marilyn preceded him in death September 20, 2012. Bob was employed by the City of Racine for 30 years retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing City League Baseball, bowling, and having breakfast out with the boys. Above all he treasured time spent with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
Bob will be dearly missed by his daughters, Lyn (Imtiaz) Murad, Debra Marie Orlovsky; grandchildren, Jazmin (Gabriel) Caldera and Anjali Murad; brother, John (Joyce) Orlovsky; sister, Barbara (Robert) Nelson; step-brother, Kenny (Marie) Karsnick; brothers-in-law, Charles Wasinack and Thomas Painter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank (Mary) Orlovsky, Mary Wasinack, and Albertine Painter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., Friday November 9, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
The family extends a special thank you to the Ascension All Saints Hospice team and nurse Amanda for all of their loving and compassionate care.
