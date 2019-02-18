Try 1 month for 99¢

July 2, 1960—February 14, 2019

RACINE—Robert Joseph Nebel (July 2th 1960—February 14th, 2019), went home to God after battling cancer for the last 3 years.

Bob was loving dedicated husband and father. He married Cathy Vondra on February 25th, 1995. Robert leaves behind his loving wife and daughters, Rachel, Natalie (fiance Billy Wallace), and Holly.

Bob served in the 397th Engineer Battalion/ Wisconsin Reserves. He retired, after 21 years of service, in 2003 as a battalion sergeant. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. His career job was with the Wisconsin State Prison System where he faithfully served for 22 years and continued working there until the very end of his life. He worked for his friend Rick Fink painting homes for 26 years on the side. He was a home grown master mechanic, handyman and professional painter (Bob could fix anything). He loved his garage and all of the people who frequented it. Cooking on the grill was another thing he mastered, he even made pasties. But his true passion and master work was being a father to three beautiful daughters, attending and participating in all of their events made him very proud and content. He was an active Catholic and belonged to Saint Robert’s Parish.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Nebel, Grandparents Joseph and Bernice Gasperich, and his In-Laws, Lubomir and Muriel Vondra.

He was survived by his wife Cathy, 3 daughters, Rachel, Natalie (fiancé Billy Wallace), and Holly; father,Ernest Nebel; brother,Joe Nebel;sister, Cathy Uhazie, and many more relatives and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove, WI with Rev. Russel Arnett officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. and Friday at the church from 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to S. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church have been suggested.

A special thanks to his healthcare team, Dr. Choi and his staff, and Dr. Brittig and her staff, with the excellent care they provided for him.

