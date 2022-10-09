 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert J. Milkie, Jr.

Jan. 29, 1959—Sept. 18, 2022

CRIVITZ—Robert J. Milkie, Jr., age 63, passed away September 18, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with MS. Bob was born January 29, 1959 to Joyce (Downie) Milkie and Robert Milkie, Sr. Bob graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. He was employed by InSinkErator for many years.

Bob is survived by his son, Maxwell (Max); mother, Joyce Milkie; father, Robert (Evelyn) Milkie; brother, Thomas; former wife and friend, Debra (Scott) Hansen; aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends also survive. Cremation and private memorial service were held in Crivitz, WI.

