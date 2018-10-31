July 9, 1928—October 27, 2018
RACINE—Robert J. Laurent, age 90, passed away peacefully Saturday October 27, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Robert was born in Casco, WI on July 9, 1928, son of the late August and Alice (nee: Jandrin) Laurent.
Following high school graduation, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during
World War II and was stationed in Japan. On June 14, 1952, Bob married the love of his life, Jane Stupak at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before Jane preceded him in death in 2010. He was employed with Western Publishing as a lithographer from 1949 until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of the American Legion and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time Bob enjoyed working around the house, gardening and keeping a meticulous lawn. He was very involved in his grandchildren’s sports, was always willing to help family and friends, and volunteered in the Kindergarten classroom where his daughter taught at Gifford Elementary. Bob loved to travel, enjoyed his winters in Bonita Springs and was a big Brewers and Packers fan. Above all, he will be best remembered for his great love for his family. Bob will be dearly missed by his children, Tom (Jane) Laurent of Waterford, Sandy (Gary) Petersen of Racine; grandchildren, Lindsay (JP) Burkwald, Tyler, Carly, and Dana; special niece, Linda Wachowiak; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane (Chester) Sot. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Private interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A very special thank you to Dr. Tia Vernon, the staff at Ascension 5th floor Cardiac Unit and the staff at Parkview Garden Assisted Living for all their loving and compassionate care.
