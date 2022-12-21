 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Journal Times is partnering with Educators Credit Union who are sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Robert J. LaSalle

  • 0
Robert J. LaSalle

Blank blue texture surface background, dark corners, abstract architecture material

RACINE—Robert J. LaSalle, 82, passed away at his residence, on Friday, December 9, 2022.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38103.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Draeger-langenedorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News