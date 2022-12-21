RACINE—Robert J. LaSalle, 82, passed away at his residence, on Friday, December 9, 2022.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38103.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000