Robert Joseph Holub

September 16, 1929—January 16, 2019

CHETEK—Robert Joseph Holub, age 89, of Chetek, WI died Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 16, 1929 in Rice Lake, WI to Joseph and Albina (Lastufka) Holub. Bob was married to Lona Burchell on October 19, 1949 and they spent over 65 years together. He was a machinist for Case Company for many years. Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning and polka dancing with his wife, he also enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, farming and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Robert Holub is survived by 8 children, Robert Jr. (Becky) Holub of Indiana, Diane Grant of Big Flats, WI, Donald Holub of Hollywood, FL, Joseph Holub of Chetek, WI, Janet (Robert) Rosploch of Caledonia, WI, James Holub of Racine, WI, Julie (Roy) Edwards of Racine, WI and Jerry Holub of Sarona, WI; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Holub of Rice Lake, WI; a sister, Roseanne Holub of Racine, WI; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lona Holub; 2 daughters, Helen (John) Lahn and Roberta Rosploch; 2 babies; his parents, Joseph and Albina Holub; a brother, Ronald Holub; and 2 sisters, Josephine Richter and Agnes Oettinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Fr. Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Haugen. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the service at the Church on Saturday.

Robert J. Holub
