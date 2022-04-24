Robert J. Feest, Sr.

July 31, 1941 – April 20, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Robert Joel Feest, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Robert was born in Racine on July 31, 1941, to the late Muilbert “Mel” and Adelaide (nee: Hegeman) Feest. He was a 1959 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Following, he faithfully served our country with US Air Force from 1959-1963. Bob was a 30-year veteran with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Chief in 1995. On December 24, 2006, Bob was united in marriage with Constance “Connie” Lee (nee: Cory) Feest.

Among Bob’s interests, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, his Harley-Davidson, finding that perfect bargain at a rummage sale and always looked forward to dancing a Polka. Above all, Bob loved and enjoyed being together with his entire family and circle of friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Connie; children, Susan Marie (Lance) Porter, Robert Joel (Tamra) Feest, Jr., James Stephen (Julie) Feest, Cory (Eric) Leick, Kristin (Derek) Matson, Melissa (Matt) Lepper and Philip (Jennifer) Cooper; former wife, Joan (nee: Donaldson) Feest; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers.

Services celebrating Bob’s life, with fire department and military honors, will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

