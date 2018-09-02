Robert J. Dederich

RACINE—Robert James Dederich, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until service time. Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.