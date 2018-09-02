Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Robert J. Dederich

RACINE—Robert James Dederich, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until service time. Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

the life of: Robert J. Dederich
