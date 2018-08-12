Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Robert J. David

October 22, 1942 - July 28, 2018

RACINE – My dear husband, Robert J. David, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Bob was born in Racine on October 22, 1942 to Robert C. and Audrey (nee, Ritchey) David. He married the former Elaine LaMere. She preceded him in death in 1980. From this union, his daughter, Tracy and son Robert were born. In 1992, Bob married the former Joan Blask. From this union came Bob's step children, James, Jeff and Jill. He retired in 2002 from Piggly Wiggly as Store Manager after more than 43 years. Bob was a quiet man who enjoyed his family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan David; children, Robert “Rob” (Beth) David and Tracy (Brian) Bachhuber; step-children, James Theres, Jeff (Teresa) Theres and Jill Herrmann; grandchildren, Ava, RJ, Ashley, Allison, Dion, Anna, Olivia, Gracie, Mathilda, Alex; great grandchildren, Holden, Oakley, Audrey, Ryker, Viera; his sister-in-law, Judy David; and brother-in-law, Dan (Chris) Blask. Bob is also survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: brother, Gary David; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Ethel Blask.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

