Robert J. David
October 22, 1942 - July 28, 2018
RACINE – My dear husband, Robert J. David, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Bob was born in Racine on October 22, 1942 to Robert C. and Audrey (nee, Ritchey) David. He married the former Elaine LaMere. She preceded him in death in 1980. From this union, his daughter, Tracy and son Robert were born. In 1992, Bob married the former Joan Blask. From this union came Bob's step children, James, Jeff and Jill. He retired in 2002 from Piggly Wiggly as Store Manager after more than 43 years. Bob was a quiet man who enjoyed his family.
Survivors include his wife, Joan David; children, Robert “Rob” (Beth) David and Tracy (Brian) Bachhuber; step-children, James Theres, Jeff (Teresa) Theres and Jill Herrmann; grandchildren, Ava, RJ, Ashley, Allison, Dion, Anna, Olivia, Gracie, Mathilda, Alex; great grandchildren, Holden, Oakley, Audrey, Ryker, Viera; his sister-in-law, Judy David; and brother-in-law, Dan (Chris) Blask. Bob is also survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: brother, Gary David; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Ethel Blask.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.