Robert Horn

April 3, 1937—April 21, 2020

RACINE—As sad as we feel, we know Bob is with the Lord and free of pain. Robert R. Horn, 83, passed away April 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital (he did not pass away due to COVID-19).

Robert was born to Frederick and Gladys (nee Dohn) Horn in Racine on April 3, 1937. Robert married Patricia R. Hall on February 14, 1959 in Racine.

Bob retired from J.I. Case in 1992 and enjoyed his time in retirement. He became an excellent cook, enjoyed fishing in Lake Michigan, and spending time in his cottage in the northern Wisconsin. He also liked to gamble, especially pull tabs.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; children: Debra (Brett) Madore, Thomas Horn, Robert S. (Dawn) Horn; grandchildren: Sarah Horn of Fountain Hills, Colorado and Nathan Horn (Lindsay), sister: Janet (Joe Maisto); and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Gladys; sisters: Donna Rummage and Paula; and brothers: Eugene, Fred and Don.

A private service had been held at Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.