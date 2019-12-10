Robert H. Wollmer

September 9, 1933—December 6, 2019

Age 86 of Kansasville passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford. Bob was born September 9, 1933 to Harold and Adeline (nee Mueller) Wollmer in West Allis, WI. His early life was spent in Lake Denoon, West Allis and Kneeland. He graduated from Rochester Ag School. On June 9,1956 he was united in marriage to Virginia Bird at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they lived in Germany where Bob served his country in the U S. Army. In 1958 they moved to Kansasville where they lived and raised their family.

Bob was employed as a welder at Louis Allis for 39 years. He was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, serving on many church boards including the Elders Board and the Building Committee. He was also a 4-H Leader and served on the Racine County Fair Board. Bob enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as woodworking, bee keeping, and he also enjoyed music.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, children: Bethel (Gary) Schmidt, Linda (Larry) Berndt, Charles (Heather) Wollmer and James (Anita) Wollmer, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Judith Meyer and brother Warren (Joanne) Wollmer, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.