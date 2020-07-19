× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1944 – July 8, 2020

Robert Giese, 76, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on June 28, 1944, in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1962 and attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, where he earned a degree in Industrial Design. Bob worked until his retirement at Renquist Associates in Racine, WI, where he designed everything from hair dryers to large-scale mining vehicles.

On June 3, 1967, Bob married Jinine Ramacci. They lived in Kenosha until their retirement, when they moved to Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton.

Bob’s second love (after his wife and children) was cars. Driving cars, drawing cars, reading about cars, cleaning cars for hours and watching cars race. He spent many weekends at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Great Lakes Dragaway, and Indianapolis for the Indy 500 time trials. He owned Corvairs, Fiats, BMWs, Audis, Volkswagens, Mercedes and perhaps his favorite: a black 1981 Porsche 911SC. His family grew up with the constant sound of auto racing on the television.