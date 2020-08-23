 Skip to main content
Robert George Reilly
Robert George Reilly, age 89, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. Services are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, in the morning. Please see the funeral home website or Tuesday's paper for complete details.

