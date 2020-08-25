Robert G. Reilly

Bob proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served for twenty years retiring as Boatswain Mate First Class. On May 1, 1953, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Ayers and they were married for nearly 62 years before she passed away March 13, 2015. Following his service in the Navy Bob was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years retiring in 1990. Always needing to stay active Bob then drove school bus for 13 years. He was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. He and Rose enjoyed Bingo and trips to Las Vegas. Bob called Bingo and became affectionately known as “Bingo Bob”. In 2013 he took as he described “The Best Trip Ever!” when he was escorted by a friend on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Bob also enjoyed making McNamara lace for boats. Above all he treasured time spent with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.