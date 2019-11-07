RACINE—Robert G. Rashleger Sr., 92, passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held, in the funeral home, on Saturday, November 9th, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Molter officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.