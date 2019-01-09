May 16, 1926—December 30, 2018
NEW HOPE, MN (Formerly of Racine)—Robert Gorham Nugent, age 92 passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018, at his residence.
He was born in Maywood, IL, May 16, 1926, son of the late Lester and Frances (Nee:Schlatter) Nugent. He was a longtime resident of Racine moving to Minnesota to be near family the past few years.
Bob moved frequently in his early life and proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard a sub chaser in the Pacific Theatre of War. He left the Navy as a lieutenant junior grade and went on to earn a BS degree in chemistry and joined SC Johnson Wax. He retired from S.C. Johnson after many years of employment. On April 3, 1971, he was united in marriage to Joan Mueller who preceded him in death May 21, 2003. Bob was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was very active with NAMI. He gave of his time and talents with many organizations the last being as a volunteer at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis. Bob also loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his son, James (Jaime) Nugent; daughter, Terry (Gary) Gonter; grandchildren, Adelie and Sawyer Nugent; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Timothy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Monday at the church 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to NAMI have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.