May 3, 1929—December 5, 2021

CALEDONIA—Robert G. Nelson, 92, passed away at Ignite Medical Resorts in Oak Creek on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Robert was born in Racine on May 3, 1929, to Godfrey and Marie (nee: Barabas) Nelson. He served in the United States Army from 1951-1953. Robert married Arline Lueneberg on October 23, 1954, at St. Luke’s Church. He was employed with the telephone company until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and did volunteer work for them. Robert was also a farmer and growing produce for the Farmer’s Market. He was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Racine before becoming a member at All Saints Lutheran in Oak Creek.

Robert is survived by his wife Arline Nelson; sons and daughters in-law: Dale (Kari) Nelson and David (Luanne) Nelson; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tomas) Ordonez; Andrew (Tessa) Nelson, Jessica (husband Joe Walesewicz) Nelson, Erika (Jake) Pfeffer, Andrea (Fiance Kenny Schmidt), Lea (Chris) Knapp; 10 great-grandchildren and one loving niece Patti Holzman. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois, niece Gail Arsand-Voss and brother-in-law Marvin Arsand.

Funeral service for Robert will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 South Howell Avenue on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to Boys Town-Nebraska or All Saints Lutheran Church have been suggested.

