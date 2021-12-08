 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert G. Nelson

  • 0
Robert G. Nelson

CALEDONIA—Robert G. Nelson, 92, passed away at Ignite Medical Resorts in Oak Creek on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Funeral service for Robert will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 South Howell Avenue on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to, Boys Town-Nebraska or All Saints Lutheran Church have been suggested. Please see funeral home website and Sunday’s Racine Journal Times for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas AvenueRacine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos you should always have on your phone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News