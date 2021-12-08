CALEDONIA—Robert G. Nelson, 92, passed away at Ignite Medical Resorts in Oak Creek on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Funeral service for Robert will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 South Howell Avenue on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to, Boys Town-Nebraska or All Saints Lutheran Church have been suggested. Please see funeral home website and Sunday’s Racine Journal Times for a complete obituary.
