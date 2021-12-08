Robert G. Nelson

Funeral service for Robert will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 South Howell Avenue on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to, Boys Town-Nebraska or All Saints Lutheran Church have been suggested. Please see funeral home website and Sunday’s Racine Journal Times for a complete obituary.