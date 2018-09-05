Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE—Robert Gerard Jensen, 61, passed away at his residence on August 17, 2018.

Complete obituary information and service times are pending and will be published in Racine Journal Times or on Sturino Funeral Home website when available.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

