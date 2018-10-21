Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert G. Jensen

October 23, 1956—August 17, 2018

RACINE—Robert “Bob” G. Jensen, 61, passed away at his residence on August 17, 2018.

He was born in Racine on October 23, 1956, the son of the late George and Margaret (nee: Sura) Jensen. Bob graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1975”. For several years Bob was employed as a warehouse man for Super Value in Kenosha.

Bob was an avid Brett Favre, Green Bay Packer, Brewers and Bucks fan. He found great enjoyment in playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and Fantasy Football. Bob enjoyed the years he lived in New Orleans.

Bob is survived by his son, Eric (Kim) Jensen; grandchildren, Britney, Kai and Ian. He is further survived by his brother, Dave (Marlene) Jensen; sisters, Katie Edge, Chris (Mark) Flottum, Geri Jensen and Pegi (Tim) Pier. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Tom and Ron Jensen.

Bob’s memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on October 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Keith Hansen officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time. Bob will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Ave. following services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Bob in a special way direct memorials to the family.

