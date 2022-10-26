Dec. 17, 1949—Oct. 21, 2022

RACINE—Robert G. Hunter, 72, of Racine passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Bob was born in Racine on December 17, 1949, to William and Verna (nee: Simon) Hunter. He was a lifelong resident of the Town of Raymond where he continued to run the family farm (est. 1860) with his brother, William.

Bob is survived by eight siblings: Dianne Hetzel, Donna (Robert) Helding, William Hunter, Donald Hunter, Darlene (Mark) Bauer, Doreen (Ken) Osgood, Dorothy (Jerry) Mann, and John (Joan) Hunter; 15 nieces and nephews, and 26 great-nieces and -nephews.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Cathrine, and his brother-in-law, Edwin.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St., Franksville, WI 53126 (next to the Raymond Fire Department), where the family invites you to share stories about Bob. Luncheon to follow. Private interment will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department have been suggested. The full obituary is available at www.heritagefuneral.com.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 South 27th Street

Oak Creek, WI 53154

(414) 761-2750