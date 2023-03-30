July 10, 1929—March 27, 2023

Robert G. E. Boulden, 93, of Burlington, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on July 10, 1929, he was the son of Harold and Alice (nee Ziebell) Boulden. He attended Burlington High School before joining the Marine Corps. He was a Sergeant in the Marines and spent time overseas on active duty in Korea, and was a survivor of the Chosin Reservoir. He was very proud of his time in the military. On March 27, 1954, he was united in marriage to Lenore Heck. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2016. He was a lifelong resident of the Burlington area.

Bob worked for Wisconsin Electric for 40 years and retired in 1994. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and had a very strong faith in God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many trips “Up North” with his family and friends. He was also a world traveler, travelling all through the Mediterranean Countries, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, Ireland, China, Korea, Panama Canal, and all but three islands in the Caribbean. In 2016, he appeared in the Netflix Documentary “American Experience, Battle of the Chosin”. Bob was Cub Scout Master, coached minor league softball, and an instructor for the Rifle Club.

Bob spent four years in the Marine Corp., he was in Korea from 1950-1951 and took part in the assault and seizure on Inchon, capture and securing of Seoul, participated in the Wonsan Hungnam-Chosin Campaign in Northern Korea, and participated in the operations against the enemy forces in south and central Korea. He was Honorably Discharged 1952 and was awarded the Navy Marine Commendation with Combat V, Comat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation with 2 Battle Stars, Navy Unit Commendation with 1 Star, Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with 6 Battle Stars, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, and United Nation Korean Service Medal. Upon returning to Burlington, he joined and was an active member of VFW Post 2823, American Legion 79, DAV Post 34. He was the Post Commander of the Burlington VFW from 1969-1970 and Citizen of the Year in 1974. Bob was able to visit the Nations Capitol with both Vets Roll and the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Bob is survived by his children: Rick, Randy, Barbara (Jeff) Dowty, and Debra (Michael) Schmieden; grandchildren: Jake (Corrina), Brad, Cathy (Greg), Charles, Bryce, and Brett; great-grandchildren: Kara, Wyatt, Braedyn, Kaelyn, Sylis, and Sophie; and brother Harold (Marie) Boulden, sister-in-law Rosie Heck, and many nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. He is further survived by extended family: Windy, Meri, Terry, Mikeala, Nora and Alley. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; wife, Lenore; sister Shirley Smith; brothers; Fred and Don; sisters-in-law: Gayle Maercklein, Judy Ludtke, and Ginny Boulden; brothers-in-law: Bob Ludtke, Bill Heck, and Dick Maercklein; nephews: Chad Boulden and Stanley “Skipper” Smith; niece, Krissa Maercklein.

The family would like to thank all of Bob’s neighbors: Dennis (Cyndee), Curt, Rick (Suzi), Roy and Kenny for always looking after Dad for them. Also, a big thank you to the staff of Boland Hall at the Veterans Home in Union Grove and Aurora Hospitals in Burlington and Mount Pleasant, as well as the Zablocki Medical Center in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donation to St. Charles Church, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, or the Vets Roll.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following the Mass, with Full Military Honors.

