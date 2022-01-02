 Skip to main content
Robert F. Sommers

June 2, 1934 - December 27, 2021

RACINE – Robert F. Sommers, 87, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Bob was born in Hortonville, WI, on June 2, 1934, to the late Frank and Evelyn (nee Young) Sommers. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob married the former Valerie C. Strelecki. Sr preceded him in death on January 28, 2013. Bob was a retired semi-truck driver for over fifty years.

Survivors include his stepdaughter, Cherie Albright; grandchildren: Jennifer, Samantha (Xavier) and James; great-granddaughter, Sophia; sisters: Janice (Tom) Lawson, and Angeline (Larry) Kruzicki; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Stan and Karen Strelecki, and Patricia and Vern Solfest. Bob is also survived by nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters: Leon, Rita, William, Kenneth, Francis, Raymond, Arthur and Daniel and his nephew and Godson, Douglas Strelecki.

A private family service followed by interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

