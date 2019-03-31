October 13, 1940—March 21, 2019
Robert F. Dunham age 78 of Necedah, Wi., died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home.
Robert was born on October 13, 1940 in Racine to Harold and Erma (Ertel) Dunham.
Robert was raised in Racine and on September 9, 1961 was united in marriage to Janice Wilson. They resided in Racine and raised 4 daughters. After the death of his wife Janice in July, 2012, Robert moved to Necedah to be closer to his daughters.
Robert was an avid bowler, enjoyed flying model airplanes, and fishing. After moving to Necedah Robert enjoyed being a storm chaser for the local weather service to keep himself busy.
Robert is survived by his daughters Lauri (David) Oswald of Necedah, Anita Trela of Necedah, Becky (Scott) Seidel of Owen, Diana (Jeffery) Santos of Milwaukee, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janice, and dear friend David Grosz.
No services are planned. In the spring Robert and Janice’s ashes will be laid to rest together. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.